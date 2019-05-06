Speech to Text for Duke Energy training

he says some apprentices at duke energy received a little hands on training today. news 10 caught up with them as they worked on a special project. today workers put in new poles and transformers. all of the workers are third year apprentices. it takes four years to become an official lineman. duke energy district manager rick burger says it's important to get the workers out into the community. "they get to see our work methods in action and actually experience the work methods. safety, every day we preach safety here so they see the safety of every job. " 14 men from throughout the state of indiana took part in today's