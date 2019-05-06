Speech to Text for Police receive new tool to help investigate crashes

at this time. the vigo county sheriff's office has a new tool to help investigate car crashes. it's a digital scanner camera. the camera takes measurements of the scene. news 10 spoke with vigo county sheriff john plasse. he says it reduces the chance of human error. the terre haute police department already has a similar tool. that's why the sheriff's office knew they needed one too. "you know honestly the people involved are shaken up from what they've seen. a lot of times things happen so fast its hard to see everything and be accurate all the time. so this just kind of reinforces that and makes sure that if there's something in question that maybe there's something they didn't see or weren't sure of. this can help verify that." the vigo county prosecutor's office helped pay for