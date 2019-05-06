Clear

Linton police seeking help to train new K-9 unit

Linton police seeking help to train new K-9 unit

Posted: May. 6, 2019 5:59 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a small a small town police department is thinking outside the box in order to expand. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" tells us how they are reaching out to the community for help. /////// //////// < "for years the linton police department has operated without a k-9 unit. that's all changing with the addition of k-9 officer kona. however they need your help to get her training she needs." meet the newest member of the linton police department...kona. the chocolate lab will soon be hitting the streets to help officers sniff out drugs in the community. now.. the department is hoping to raise around twelve thousand dollars. this will help with training, as well as getting a police car k-9 ready. today i spoke with linton police chief troy jerrell. he says just equipping a vehicle with k-9 gear will cost the department nearly three to four thousand dollars. the department is raising money through t-shirt sales.. as well as a go-fund me account. a huge chunk of change has already been donated. to the tune of "8"-grand. "you know if it was a couple thousand dollars we would try to absorb that or do whatever. but when you're trying to get that up and off the ground in one year and have the budget for that it makes it pretty difficult especially for a smaller department like we are." "at the top of the hour i'll introduce you to kona's handler and have what impact he believes she will have. in linton, gary brian news 10." > ///////
