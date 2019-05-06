Clear
Early voting in the primary election

Posted: May. 6, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

is "early "early voting" is officially over. and "according to election leaders".. numbers "are extremely low'! last year.. nearly "35"-hundred people cast their votes "early". this year.. it's not even close. news 10's "jordan kudisch" stopped by honey creek mall this morning. the mall served as an early voting location. ///////// susie. i spent about an hour or so at the mall. in that time.. i only saw a handful of people walk into the voting center. and the vigo county clerk's office tells me.. they haven't seen much traffic either. early voting wrapped up at noon today. and with that deadline.. the clerk's office says a few more people cast their ballots.. but nothing.. extraordinary. voters i spoke with say it boils down to lack of advertising.. being uninformed.. and location of polling sites. /////// "i mean yeah, i voted in the last primary election. if i was informed about it and knew about the candidates and all that and was actually up to date about it i'm pretty sure i would exercise my right." "i don't do anything that i'm not fully invested in and right now i don't think i can make an educated decision. you know, it is kind of sad to say but i don't even know who's on the ballot right now that were even voting for. so other than seeing social media and the things that are on there which is more national, i think the local is kind of getting left out." //////// whitman says he believes social media also plays a role in voter turnout. i'll explain why that is coming up at 6. reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10. /////// "tomorrow" is election day. as a is election day. "tomorrow" "tomorrow" is election day. as a reminder.. only those who live "within city-limits" are allowed to vote.. and don't forget to bring your i-d
