Speech to Text for Click it or Ticket patrols start Friday

the time of the abuse. those who choose "not" to wear a seatbelt.. are "10"-time "more likely" to die in a car crash. and "if" that's not scary enough.. "your chances" are eve "higher" in pick-up trucks and vans. that's why "local police" are reminding you "to click it or, ticket". "terre haute", "west terre haute", "indiana state police" and "the vigo county sheriff's office" are all teaming-up together for special patrols. "starting friday".. "officers" will be working overtime "to catch seatbelt violators". "police say".. this campaign is "not" about handing-out tickets.. it's about "saving lives". ///// //////// "in 2017, 55 percent of vehicle occupants killed between 6pm and 6am were not wearing their seatbelts. we want to remind everyone to buckle up every time you get in your vehicle, no matter what type of vehicle and no matter how short of drive." ///////// "numbers show" that traffic crashes are the leading killer among kids.. ages "1"-to-"13" that's why "police" will also be looking for "un-buckled children". "police say".. "parents" could receive tickets for not just themselves.. but for every child that