Speech to Text for Terre Haute man charged after he allegedly kicked, punched, strangled, and threatened to kill a wom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a crime alert" for you at this hour.. that lands "1"-terr haute man behind bars facing a number of criminal charges. this is "37"-year-old "travis ray". "right now".. he's charged with "7"-felonies and "2"-misdemeanors. those charges stem from incidents "that police say" happened over a "4"-day period. according "to court documents".. "1"-woman was hospitalized at the hands of "ray". those reported injuries included: "rib" and "facial bo fractures". "documents show".. that "the victim" had an active restraining order "against ray" at