Terre Haute man charged after he allegedly kicked, punched, strangled, and threatened to kill a wom

Terre Haute man charged after he allegedly kicked, punched, strangled, and threatened to kill a woman

Posted: May. 6, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 5:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"a crime alert" for you at this hour.. that lands "1"-terr haute man behind bars facing a number of criminal charges. this is "37"-year-old "travis ray". "right now".. he's charged with "7"-felonies and "2"-misdemeanors. those charges stem from incidents "that police say" happened over a "4"-day period. according "to court documents".. "1"-woman was hospitalized at the hands of "ray". those reported injuries included: "rib" and "facial bo fractures". "documents show".. that "the victim" had an active restraining order "against ray" at
