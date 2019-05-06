Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man charged for fatal I-70 crash

Man charged for fatal I-70 crash

Posted: May. 6, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Man charged for fatal I-70 crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several hours. nearly "2"-years after "2"- young children were killed on interstate-"70".. "civil infractions are filed" against a semi-truck driver. according "to court documents".. the truck driver from canada.. is now being charged "with following too closely" and "driving too fast for the conditions". "police say" the truck driver crashed into a mini-van.. in backed-up traffic on i-70. "2"-young children were killed. "the mother" and "another child" were severely injured. /////// ////// "it's very emotional, it's very touching. it's an accident i deal with on a daily basis. i actually have a letter from one of the small children in the vehicle that i read every day... and it just tells me that we're out here doing important work trying to make the roadways safe for people to travel." /////// the truck driver will "not" receive any jail time. he's expected
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm and sunny Monday; stormy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton police seeking help to train new K-9 unit

Image

Small Business Week

Image

Early voting in the primary election

Image

Click it or Ticket patrols start Friday

Image

Terre Haute man charged after he allegedly kicked, punched, strangled, and threatened to kill a wom

Image

Man charged for fatal I-70 crash

Image

Two people killed in Vigo County crash

Image

Terre Haute Police solve cold case dating back to 1972

Image

Going Topless for P.I.N.K, Thompson Hangar, T.H Regional Airport

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017