Speech to Text for Man charged for fatal I-70 crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several hours. nearly "2"-years after "2"- young children were killed on interstate-"70".. "civil infractions are filed" against a semi-truck driver. according "to court documents".. the truck driver from canada.. is now being charged "with following too closely" and "driving too fast for the conditions". "police say" the truck driver crashed into a mini-van.. in backed-up traffic on i-70. "2"-young children were killed. "the mother" and "another child" were severely injured. /////// ////// "it's very emotional, it's very touching. it's an accident i deal with on a daily basis. i actually have a letter from one of the small children in the vehicle that i read every day... and it just tells me that we're out here doing important work trying to make the roadways safe for people to travel." /////// the truck driver will "not" receive any jail time. he's expected