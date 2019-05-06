Clear
Two people killed in Vigo County crash

we're still working to gather information from a deadly morning crash involving "4"-vehicles. it happened on u-s highway-"40" "in the east glen area" "2"-people died in that crash. here's what we know "right now". investigators believe "1"-car crossed the center line.. hitting another car "head-on". "2"-other vehicles were also involved.. "1"-person died at the scene. "another" was airlifted for medical treatment.. but later died. as of air time.. the identities of those involved in the crash have yet to be released. u-s-highway"40" is back open at this hour.. after being closed for
