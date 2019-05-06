Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute Police solve cold case dating back to 1972

Terre Haute Police solve cold case dating back to 1972

Posted: May. 6, 2019 5:15 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police solve cold case dating back to 1972

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

not wondering where is this person." /////// "a family".. finally has answers "today". that's after "terre haute police say".. they solved "a cold case".. going back more than "46"-years. ////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, may 6th. ///// we continue to follow "breaking news".. in the murder investigation of "pam milam ." she was found murdered on the campus of indiana state university in 19-72. "the trail to find her killer" went "cold" years ago. but thanks "to new technology".. "police" have so answers. news 10's "rondrell moore".. attended a press conference earlier this afternoon. he's "live" on the i-s-u campus.. to break down the new developments in this case! "rondrell"... ////// these are the tennis courts now... but almost 50 years ago... they were parking lots. on this lot back in september of 1972 pam milam's father and sister found her body in the trunk of her car. let's go back a bit and explain what happened. today.. terre haute police chief shawn keen gave a press conference. in it, he said the case started at a sorority party. milam was a student at isu at the time. she was last seen going to her car. but when she never met her friends that night... they became worried. after about a day, those fears became reality when they found her body. she was bound and gagged, and there was a stain on her shirt, containing someone else's dna. it started an investigation that would last almost 50 years. during that time, police arrested robert austin. he'd confessed to abducting girls on campus. but not to killing milam. police chief shawn keen revisited that case in 2001. with better technology, he found the dna on the blouse did not match austins... so the case was reopened. in 20-17, technology improved again. genetic investigators were able to use that same dna to give them a crude profile of the killer. remarkably, they were able to match that suspects profile, with a family in washington. from there, they were able to do a reverse paternity test of sorts... to link jeffrey lynn hand's dna to milam's blouse. he was killed in a police shoot out in kokomo a few years after milam's death. it's a process that took decades, but chief keen, and milam's family say they're overwhelmed they have resolution. <22:47:16,05 "it was so good, i can't describe the feeling when i was actually able to notify her to say hey we have the person responsible" 22:39:18,22 "maybe i would have liked to have faced him and said how dare you could have done this, but also, but on the other hand, i'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace."> /////// now.. tonight at 6. one of the sisters said thank you to the suspects family. we'll explain why she did.. and how police were able to use d-n-a to track him down.
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm and sunny Monday; stormy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton police seeking help to train new K-9 unit

Image

Small Business Week

Image

Early voting in the primary election

Image

Click it or Ticket patrols start Friday

Image

Terre Haute man charged after he allegedly kicked, punched, strangled, and threatened to kill a wom

Image

Man charged for fatal I-70 crash

Image

Two people killed in Vigo County crash

Image

Terre Haute Police solve cold case dating back to 1972

Image

Going Topless for P.I.N.K, Thompson Hangar, T.H Regional Airport

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017