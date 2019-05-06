Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police solve cold case dating back to 1972

not wondering where is this person." /////// "a family".. finally has answers "today". that's after "terre haute police say".. they solved "a cold case".. going back more than "46"-years. ////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, may 6th. ///// we continue to follow "breaking news".. in the murder investigation of "pam milam ." she was found murdered on the campus of indiana state university in 19-72. "the trail to find her killer" went "cold" years ago. but thanks "to new technology".. "police" have so answers. news 10's "rondrell moore".. attended a press conference earlier this afternoon. he's "live" on the i-s-u campus.. to break down the new developments in this case! "rondrell"... ////// these are the tennis courts now... but almost 50 years ago... they were parking lots. on this lot back in september of 1972 pam milam's father and sister found her body in the trunk of her car. let's go back a bit and explain what happened. today.. terre haute police chief shawn keen gave a press conference. in it, he said the case started at a sorority party. milam was a student at isu at the time. she was last seen going to her car. but when she never met her friends that night... they became worried. after about a day, those fears became reality when they found her body. she was bound and gagged, and there was a stain on her shirt, containing someone else's dna. it started an investigation that would last almost 50 years. during that time, police arrested robert austin. he'd confessed to abducting girls on campus. but not to killing milam. police chief shawn keen revisited that case in 2001. with better technology, he found the dna on the blouse did not match austins... so the case was reopened. in 20-17, technology improved again. genetic investigators were able to use that same dna to give them a crude profile of the killer. remarkably, they were able to match that suspects profile, with a family in washington. from there, they were able to do a reverse paternity test of sorts... to link jeffrey lynn hand's dna to milam's blouse. he was killed in a police shoot out in kokomo a few years after milam's death. it's a process that took decades, but chief keen, and milam's family say they're overwhelmed they have resolution. <22:47:16,05 "it was so good, i can't describe the feeling when i was actually able to notify her to say hey we have the person responsible" 22:39:18,22 "maybe i would have liked to have faced him and said how dare you could have done this, but also, but on the other hand, i'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace."> /////// now.. tonight at 6. one of the sisters said thank you to the suspects family. we'll explain why she did.. and how police were able to use d-n-a to track him down.