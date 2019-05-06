Speech to Text for Going Topless for P.I.N.K, Thompson Hangar, T.H Regional Airport

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is a non-profit organization born out of the unmet needs of patients, families, and caregivers of wabash valley residents touched by breast cancer. friday may 17th jeep show and shine 5pm to 9pm thompson hagar at the terre haute regional airport look for the signs. judging will start at 7pm, trophies presented at 8pm obstacle course!!! open both days of the event! you can register and pick up shirts