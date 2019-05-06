Clear

Monday Afternoon Weather

Posted: May. 6, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 1:24 PM
afternoon with highs getting close to 80. then, partly cloudy to start the night tonight, lows at 55. a few showers may develop overnight; showers and storms are likely tomorrow with a high at 71. that trend will continue all the way through thursday, but we dry out in time for the weekend.
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
