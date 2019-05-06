Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon with highs getting close to 80. then, partly cloudy to start the night tonight, lows at 55. a few showers may develop overnight; showers and storms are likely tomorrow with a high at 71. that trend will continue all the way through thursday, but we dry out in time for the weekend. sunshine and summer-like for the afternoon with highs getting close to 80. then, partly cloudy to start the night tonight, lows at 55. a few showers may develop overnight; showers and storms are likely tomorrow with a high at 71. that trend will continue all the way through thursday, but we dry out in time for the weekend. sunshine and summer-like for the afternoon with highs getting close to 80. then, partly cloudy