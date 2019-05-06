Speech to Text for Two West Vigo High School students raise awareness after hearing a tragic story from their swim coac

church. each year, approximately "37" children in the u-s- die from being left in a "hot" car. "two" west vigo high school" students are spreading awareness about the dangers that come with warmer temperatures. they started a campaign called "beat the heat...check the backseat." news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute with the message these students are trying to share. abby? jon, alia- union health foundation tells me a car can heat up "19" degrees in just 10 minutes. and-- cracking a window--doesn't help. it was a heartbreaking story from their "swim coach" ---that "2" students from west vigo high school say "inspired" them to take action. < ... uh, how much it tore up the parents, how much it tore up the family." nearly "6" years ago "ian loomis" responded to what would be "one" of his most "impactfu calls. "the tradegy that it was, a "3-year-old" boy was left in a "hot" car on a nearly "90 degree summer day for far too long. upon arrival ...loomis says the boy was unresponsive and had no heart rate-- he later died. "when it affects a child, it's especially gut wrenching." loomis is an officer ...and also a "swim coach" at west vig high school. he decided to share the tragic story with the swim team after what had been one the most mentally and phsyically draining practices. "its something that i personally felt was a failure on that day and having to overcome some issues with." loomis said he hoped the story would teach the students that "failure" only makes you stronger. but, little did he know his words of advice would reach far more than the walls of the "natatorium." --sadie herring "we saw how much it impacted him." the message stuck for freshman "sadie herring" and "hailey kane. after lots of research---the girls started a "program" they labeled" "beat the heat"---encouraging parents and others to "check the backseat." they paired with union hospital to help fund the campaign. "words can't even describe how proud of them i am." - ian "very proud to be their coach." *nat* "they're doing it just to raise awareness for something. i think it's very special." > union health foundation health foundation helped fund 5- thousand of these car window "clings." reminding "drivers" a child is in the backseat. multiple area agencies and first-responders plan to have these stickers available for you to pick up. jon,