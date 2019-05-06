Clear

Two West Vigo High School students raise awareness after hearing a tragic story from their swim coac

Two West Vigo High School students raise awareness after hearing a tragic story from their swim coach

Posted: May. 6, 2019 1:03 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 1:03 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Two West Vigo High School students raise awareness after hearing a tragic story from their swim coac

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

church. each year, approximately "37" children in the u-s- die from being left in a "hot" car. "two" west vigo high school" students are spreading awareness about the dangers that come with warmer temperatures. they started a campaign called "beat the heat...check the backseat." news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute with the message these students are trying to share. abby? jon, alia- union health foundation tells me a car can heat up "19" degrees in just 10 minutes. and-- cracking a window--doesn't help. it was a heartbreaking story from their "swim coach" ---that "2" students from west vigo high school say "inspired" them to take action. < ... uh, how much it tore up the parents, how much it tore up the family." nearly "6" years ago "ian loomis" responded to what would be "one" of his most "impactfu calls. "the tradegy that it was, a "3-year-old" boy was left in a "hot" car on a nearly "90 degree summer day for far too long. upon arrival ...loomis says the boy was unresponsive and had no heart rate-- he later died. "when it affects a child, it's especially gut wrenching." loomis is an officer ...and also a "swim coach" at west vig high school. he decided to share the tragic story with the swim team after what had been one the most mentally and phsyically draining practices. "its something that i personally felt was a failure on that day and having to overcome some issues with." loomis said he hoped the story would teach the students that "failure" only makes you stronger. but, little did he know his words of advice would reach far more than the walls of the "natatorium." --sadie herring "we saw how much it impacted him." the message stuck for freshman "sadie herring" and "hailey kane. after lots of research---the girls started a "program" they labeled" "beat the heat"---encouraging parents and others to "check the backseat." they paired with union hospital to help fund the campaign. "words can't even describe how proud of them i am." - ian "very proud to be their coach." *nat* "they're doing it just to raise awareness for something. i think it's very special." > union health foundation health foundation helped fund 5- thousand of these car window "clings." reminding "drivers" a child is in the backseat. multiple area agencies and first-responders plan to have these stickers available for you to pick up. jon,
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Warm and sunny Monday; stormy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Going Topless for P.I.N.K, Thompson Hangar, T.H Regional Airport

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two West Vigo High School students raise awareness after hearing a tragic story from their swim coac

Image

Mostly sunny, even warmer. High: 78°

Image

Free garage sale

Image

Biker blessing

Image

Statesmen Park Groundbreaking

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Hispanic Street Fest

Image

Sip for Shoes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017