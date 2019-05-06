Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mostly sunny, even warmer. High: 78°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, late showers. Low: 55°

Tuesday: Afternoon showers and storms. High: 72°

Detailed Forecast:

Enjoy this last little taste of weekend momentum of the sunshine from Sunday continues into your Monday. Monday looks to be pretty solid with ample sunshine and highs getting near 80°. A rather potent cold front looks to move into the region overnight and bring clouds back along with chances for showers and thunderstorms. The time frame for the first round looks to arrive Tuesday afternoon, but the front will stall out and keep the weather unsettled through Thursday. Yes, you read that right. It appears as though we will see another week of occasional showers. Soggy, soggy, soggy.