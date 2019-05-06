Clear

Mostly sunny, even warmer. High: 78°

Enjoy this last little taste of weekend momentum of the sunshine from Sunday continues into your Monday.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 6:29 AM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 6:35 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Mostly sunny, even warmer. High: 78°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mostly sunny, even warmer. High: 78°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, late showers. Low: 55°

Tuesday: Afternoon showers and storms. High: 72°

Detailed Forecast:

Enjoy this last little taste of weekend momentum of the sunshine from Sunday continues into your Monday. Monday looks to be pretty solid with ample sunshine and highs getting near 80°. A rather potent cold front looks to move into the region overnight and bring clouds back along with chances for showers and thunderstorms. The time frame for the first round looks to arrive Tuesday afternoon, but the front will stall out and keep the weather unsettled through Thursday. Yes, you read that right. It appears as though we will see another week of occasional showers. Soggy, soggy, soggy.

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 47°
Warm and sunny Monday; stormy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly sunny, even warmer. High: 78°

Image

Free garage sale

Image

Biker blessing

Image

Statesmen Park Groundbreaking

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Hispanic Street Fest

Image

Sip for Shoes

Image

THAAR organizes garage sale benefiting local kids

Image

Weather impact on honey bees

Image

Bryce's Battle

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017