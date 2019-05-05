Speech to Text for Free garage sale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

also at the church. a local group is looking to pay it forward across the wabash valley... and its all happening tomorrow. the group "pay it forward in vigo county" held a garage sale earlier today. you're looking at video from the garage sale on your screen. the sale offered clothes... dishes... and furniture. the best part is -- all items were free. organizers say they just wanted to help out those in need. if you couldn't make it out today -- don't worry. the group is holding another sale tomorrow. that's from 8 am to