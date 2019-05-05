Speech to Text for Biker blessing

with with with warmer conditions across the wabash valley... motorcycle riders will likely be hitting the road and they're hoping for a safe riding season. that's why the sisters of providence of saint mary of the woods held a bikers brunch and a blessing this morning. those wishing to participate rode out to get their bikes blessed by the sisters. riders also received a medal to keep them blessed as well. the sisters prayed for a safe year for riders. many of these riders say it does not matter what religion you follow... its about hoping everyone stays safe on the road. "to show support for your community. it helps saint mary of the woods. it promotes them, it promotes a togetherness a comrodery again. get everybody out and enjoy the environment." this is the second year the congregation has conducted the blessing.