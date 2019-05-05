Speech to Text for Statesmen Park Groundbreaking

stop the testing until 20-25. this year marks the 50th aniversity of lincoln trail. while celebrating another year... the college is also celebrating new beginnings and advancements. news 10's richard solomon was at the groundbreaking for some of the new facilities. it's new for you tonight at 10. < athletes spend majority of their time on the field. they pour their blood sweat and tears there. for lincoln trail's athletes...their home away from home will be getting some renovations. < for lincoln trail softball player alie weaver the field is like her second home. "other than the winter we spend all of our time on the spring on that field. it becomes apart of you" athletes like weaver and many others are excited for the expansion of lincoln trail's athletic fields. weaver believes it will help the college with recruitment in the future. "it's new and everyone loves new. when recruits are gonna come in and see the new field their gonna picture themselves playing on it their gonna be like this is where i see myself this is where i wanna be" the statesmen park will be expanding with 11 acres. those acres will be home to 2 new soccer fields for both men and women in the fall...and eventually bring the softball fields on campus. they'll also spruce up the parker baseball field. right now softball players have to travel 5 miles to the city park. weaver thinks this will make the campus more appealing "it's something that you'll see everyday it's something you'll look forward to going to and it'll bring ya just..it'll bring you happiness" ryan gower is the president of the college. he believes this groundbreaking is one that will push many more improvements to come in the near future. "our vision for this college 50 years from now is that we're the hub of crawford county. we're going to have an opportunity for everybody young and old to come to our campus to improve their quality of life" the softball fields will take more time than the others but that's not keeping the excitemenet away from it's future residents. "there's something to look forward to even if it's not done yet. it's gonna bring home for everyone" work is expected to start as soon as this summer on the baseball fields. the soccer fields are expected to be done by the fall. back to you >