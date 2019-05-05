Clear

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Mostly sunny, warmer. HIGH: 72

Posted: May. 5, 2019 9:06 AM
Updated: May. 5, 2019 9:08 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valley a chance to dry out a little bit. the clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will fall slower into the lower 50's. tomorrow the warmer air will stay around and highs will rise to the upper 70's for another nice day across the region. still ahead on news 10... still ahead mostly sunny conditions will take over today with highs in the lower 70's giving the wabash valley a chance to dry out a little bit. the clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will fall slower into the lower 50's. tomorrow the warmer air will stay around and highs will rise to the upper 70's for another nice day across the region. still ahead on news 10... new research shows women may want to consider taking birth control pills for another control pills taking birth consider may want to shows women research new on news 10... still ahead mostly sunny conditions will take over today with highs in the lower 70's giving the wabash valley a chance to dry out a little bit. the clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will fall slower into the lower 50's. tomorrow the warmer air will stay around and highs will rise to the upper 70's for another nice day across the region. still ahead on news 10... still
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Warm up on the way for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Hispanic Street Fest

Image

Sip for Shoes

Image

THAAR organizes garage sale benefiting local kids

Image

Weather impact on honey bees

Image

Bryce's Battle

Image

Plans move forward to rebuild Kat A Korner Diner

Image

Volunteers deal with rain during city-wide cleanup

Image

Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: One Year Later

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois