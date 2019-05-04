Clear

Hispanic Street Fest

Hispanic Street Fest

Posted: May. 4, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Hispanic Street Fest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

website... wthitv.com. cinco de mayo is almost here and community members are taking to the streets to celebrate. the new life church hosted a hispanic street fest this evening to celebrate hispanic culture. those that stopped by the festival got to enjoy food and free giveaways. organizers say they want to make everyone in the community feel welcome -- no matter their first language. ..... gracias. "to let them know that it's okay to be different and that we welcome them, and that there is a place for them in terre haute.. brazil.. and seelyville where they can just be who they are." if you're interested in if you're they are." if you're interested in joining the group... neuva vida meets every sunday at
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Warm up on the way for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hispanic Street Fest

Image

Sip for Shoes

Image

THAAR organizes garage sale benefiting local kids

Image

Weather impact on honey bees

Image

Bryce's Battle

Image

Plans move forward to rebuild Kat A Korner Diner

Image

Volunteers deal with rain during city-wide cleanup

Image

Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: One Year Later

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois