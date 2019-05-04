Speech to Text for Sip for Shoes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre the terre haute women's club enjoyed a tasty meal while helping kids in need this evening. new for you at 10... the group hosted "sip for shoes" at the terre haute country club. the event featured a wine pairing dinner... raffle baskets... and local artists selling their work. all proceeds will benefit the "shoe bus project." it's a program that delivers shoes to children in need throughout the vigo county school corporation. organizers say they're happy to help give back to the community. "there's an extreme need for this in this community and it really helps kids like going to school and keeps them in school." if you're interested in donating to the shoe bus project.. . we've linked you to more information