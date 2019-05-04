Speech to Text for Weather impact on honey bees

we move as we move through spring and get closer to summer... area beekeepers say they are hard at work preparing hives. new for you this morning... storm team 10's brady harp spoke to a local bee keeper and has more on how the weather is impacting honey bees. < april showers bring may flowers and may flowers bring honey bees. local bee keepers say a rainy spring has been good for flowers but keeps the bees from doing their work. they say hives right now are busy making more bees. len mullins: so that they will have a lot of workers to get out and collect the nectar so the rainy weather does stop that plus they can't get out when it rains. the moisture is what really is a detriment to the bees." beekeepers say bees are already working on honey production. mullins: "they are already making new comb. this is what i gave them: a foundation to begin with and they have wax glands that they are making the wax with which is a storage area for not only their young but their honey as well." for beekeepers like mullins - honey production is a passion project. he says the honey is valuable to him too. mullins: "i use honey a lot to cook with. i use some honey everyday and it helps with the income. it's an expensive hobby to get started with but after you get started you have all of your equipment it'sjust a matter of making sure your bees survive."> local beekeepers say if the rain holds off it should be a successful year for honey production.