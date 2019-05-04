Speech to Text for Bryce's Battle

officially set. a rare genetic neuroligical disorder recently claimed the life of 14-month old bryce clausen. but -- his family... and many others... are making sure his name will always be remembered. news 10's richard solomon has more on how a community is helping this family remember their son. it's new for you at six. < the clausen family is finding the good in a horrible situation. they lost their youngest son bryce to a rare genetic disease last month. but with the help of the community...they're making sure the happiness he gave them.. continues to shine. the clausen family will never be the same... 14 month old bryce clausen's young life came to an end just a month ago. he died from krabbe disease...a rare genetic neurological disorder. children who are diagnosed with it are not expected to see their second birthday. "you know i don't say it because it's my child, but it's just the nastiest disease i've ever heard of." the family paid mutiple visits to peyton manning children's hospital in indianapolis for bryce's treatment. the rooms they visited all had a theme. but.. dad joel saw one that did not. he says he saw the potential it could have... but it would come with a cost. "i thought 50-thousand you know im not rich. im not poor, but i thought ok maybe i could kind of get some kind of momentum going with this and we did." with the help of many people.. and nearly 35-thousand dollars later....the clausen family has almost reached their goal. now... the family is closing in on their 50-thousand dollar goal through this fundraiser... it's a side by side ride in edgar, county... easily one of the largest the county has every seen. the money raised is going towards sponsoring the empty room. it's something that has brought the community and close friends together. "it would be terrible to lose a child i cant imagine...no parent should ever have to burry their child. i just want to make sure that bryce's name will be a legacy forever." joel says he and his wife won't rest until the room is finished. "this room is kind of the last thing that's on our lists and to get it done would just be....the culmination of everything..it just....it's gonnna mean a lot to us"> at the side by side ride...the family raised near 40 thousand dollars. to ensure bryce's legacy... the family was also able to pass a bill in his name. it will require hospitals test newborns for krabbe disease.