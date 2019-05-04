Speech to Text for Volunteers deal with rain during city-wide cleanup

the rain -- here in the wabash valley -- did not stop people from getting to work to make terre haute look its best. the city of terre haute... along with keep terre haute beautiful... and republic services hosted a spring clean up this morning. volunteers picked up loose trash... as well as larger items around town. organizers say clean ups like this are a way to help instill pride in the community. "it makes the city look bad. it just gives that bad impression, and we don't want that so, our goal is to make the city look as clean as it possibly can. people take a little pride in the community and hopefully that leads to very positive things down the road." the next city cleanup is planned for the fall. a reminder... you can always call 3-1-1 to report trash in your area. crews will