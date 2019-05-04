Clear

Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: One Year Later

Posted: May. 4, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

to hold faith in that." remembering officer rob pitts... one year later... good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. people across the wabash valley are reflecting today about the terrible loss the community experienced one year ago this may 4th. we have continuing coverage for you this evening... as those who knew officer pitts are remembering him today. terre haute police officer rob pitts died in the line of duty. he was shot and killed at the garden quarter apartment complex. officer pitts was investigating a murder at the time. the suspect in the murder shot at police -- killing pitts. police returned fire -- killing the suspect. friends... family... and people like you are remebering pitts and his sacrifice. "i think it's fair to say it's a tough day for the terre haute police department, but i think it's tough day for the community. you know we lost somebody who was killed running towards danger, not away from it and i think that adds to it a little bit." the vigo county sheriff's office and terre haute police department will be holding a joint memorial soon. it's happening thursday at 4 p-m at the police department headquarters. coming up on news 10 nightwatch... we'll have more from sheriff john plasse as he reflects on this somber day. officer pitts will also be honored this month at the national law enforcement memorial in washington d-c. his name is one of 371 just added to the memorial this week. there are now almost 22-thousand names engraved at the wall. police week begins on sunday, may 12th. families and departments from across the country will be there. this includes several local officers and the family of officer pitts. i will be in d-c for the police week events. be sure to tune in to news 10 the week of may 12th for a series
