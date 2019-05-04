Clear

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Posted: May. 4, 2019 8:54 AM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 8:56 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here is a live look at downtown terre haute. this is where many volunteers are working this morning to collect trash. photojournalist jaren west is capturing this live picture for you. you can see... showers will be setting in this morning across the wabash valley. expect temperatures to rise this afternoon but because of the clouds they will rise very slowly. tonight the sky will clear up and temperatures will fall to the upper 40's and it will be a cool evening. tomorrow mostly sunny conditions will set in and it will be warmer with highs in the lower 70's. still ahead on news 10... sleep aids on news 10... still ahead still ahead on news 10... still ahead still ahead on news 10... sleep aids are coming with a new are coming sleep aids on news 10... still ahead
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Showers today, warmer tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

