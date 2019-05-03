Speech to Text for Local kids learn Jiu-Jitsu in anti-bullying program

a new a new martial arts gym in terre haute has created an anti-bullying program. kids are learning brazilian jiu-jitsu...and how to keep themselves safe in certain situations. news 10's richard solomon went to the mats to see exactly how the fighting style is helping. < brazilian jiu-jitsu is the art of ground fighting. instructor chad hawkins says fights usually last 30 seconds. so, it's imoportant his students know how to quickly calm the situation..and keep everyone safe. "at the new martial-arts gym in terre haute...kids are learning the art of brazilian jiu-jitsu. and their teacher? world champion chad hawkins. "nat sound/ mat sounds" he's teaching kids how to handle potential bully issues with self defense. "anybody can throw a punch no matter what. but of if a kid puts you in a submission especially at 8 9 10 11, you know and you're like wow" jiu-jitsu is basically ground fighting. majority of fights end up on the ground. hawkins believes it's important for kids to know what to do when they're being bullied. he feels it's a skill most kids should know "i want them to think..the game of chess.whether that's on the mats or in real life" the lessons these kids learn on the mats go beyond the gym... "more nats" jeff beattie has both his son and daughter in the program. as a parent he wants his kids to be safe in any enviroment..including school. "if you can close the distance on someone and grapple them and wait for a teacher to come and the kid's not able to punch you that's one of the first plans that i want my kids to have " and of course...i had to see how good of a teacher hawkins was for myself.. "video/nats of me and him" this instructor wants all his kids to be peaceful and have a strong backbone. "i don't want kids fighting you know. i want them to have confidence here so when somebody verbally abuses them they just walk it off" hawkins says the best way to learn jiu-jitsu is to be a hubmle student. if you'd liike more information on the classes...we have that on our website. back to you. > >