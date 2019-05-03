Clear

Bloomfield Pool set to host duck derby

Posted: May. 4, 2019 12:01 AM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

wthi tv dot com.. a local business is getting its ducks in a row for some summer fun! the bloomfield pool is hosting a duck derby! it's the first year for the event. it will help pay for equipment for the pool.. organizers say there's a chance for everyone to win. " we're gonna have hundreds of ducks converge on the pool on may 18th. they're gonna be floating around they're going to all be representing door prizes. /// and hopefully people will be winning some big prizes." again that's all happening may 18th.. there will be the duck race..and a boat race... tickets are on sale now.. we've linked you to information about prices..and how to buy tickets at wthi tv dot com. https://www.facebook.com/ev...
