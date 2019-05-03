Speech to Text for Local first responders learn about farming emergencies

it better withstand the elements. local first responders are taking the time to learn how to best keep you safe... indiana univeristy health and bane welker partnered to help teach some important skills today... experts talked about safety around farming equipment..and farm emergencies.. organizers say its an important program for first responders in the area. "it gives local ems some hands on to see whats going on and the best practices. /// the big thing about this is you get different guys and different females from other departments come in and they can network." today's program was a part of iu health's "lifeline helps" program.. it's a healthcare education symposium for all