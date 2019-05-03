Speech to Text for 'We just want to bring people to Terre Haute...' people are hoping the mall's new owner brings new l

come here like "get people to "get people to come here like want to be back here." some people in terre haute say they are hopeful for positive changes to the honey creek mall in terre haute.. its now under new ownership... good evening and thank you for joining us. patrece dayton has the night off. we first brought you this story as breaking news on news 10 first at 5.. c-b-l properties has sold the mall to "out of the box ventures." it sold for more than 14 million dollars... news 10's sarah lehman is live now at the honey creek mall. she's been talking to some of you about your thoughts on the mall's future.. she joins us now with more... rondrell... there have been some pretty big changes to the honey creek mall in recent years... it lost two of its flag ship stores... sears and macy's. while there has been some growth.. some shoppers say they hope new ownership will help the mall thrive again... < it's no secret that brick and mortar stores are slowly closing. with online shopping taking over the world it's hard for them to stand a fighting a chance. and it seemed like honey creek mall in terre haute was on the track for that too. "back in uh like when i was in highschool uhm we used to come here and it would be packed on friday nights there would be people everywhere and then we just went in there and i was telling my kids who one is in highscool i said this is so sad this used to be so busy in here and it's just bare...it's sad." recently it was announced c-b-l industries -- owner of the mall -- sold the property to "out of the box ventures." it's a subsidiary of a real estate development firm named lionheart capital. this was a 14 point 6 million dollar sale. now residents of terre haute are hoping the new owners bring new life into the dying mall. "i'm hoping maybe for like maybe like a target or like a homegoods. something that will bring families here /// something that's not around this area anyway something that's new and fresh.."> everyone's wondering what will happen to the mall. at this point we don't know any specifics of what will happen to the mall.. or what the new company plans on bringing in. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you. news 10 reached out to the new owners of honey creek mall on their plans... they told us they were looking forward to the next chapter at the mall... in a statement a spokeperson for the company said in part... "the opportunities to re-tenant the former macy's and sears spaces present a plethora of opportunities to bring new and exciting retailers to terre haute," news 10 will keep you up-to-date on what this sale means to