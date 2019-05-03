Speech to Text for THS Baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute south baseball coaching staff told me recenlty they thought the braves had found themselves.... that was evident tonight against their crosstown rivals terre haute north.. the braves and patriots played for the glove trophy.... no score in the fourth and north pitcher tristan elder keeps it that way with the nice play off the mound and putout at first.... south pitcher cole whitlock fielding his position as well....quick reflexes by the senior to stop the grounder....whitlock gets the easy out at first.... still no score in the fifth...south loads the bases.....owen findley up....he hits a chopper to third... we have a play at the plate, but the throw hits the braves runner kade kline in the back.....everyone is safe....south goes up one-nothing... miscues in the field just killed terre haute north....brayton reed with another chopper to third.....patriots throw the ball away at first.....two more runs score.....south up three-nothing... south erupted for six runs in the fifth to blow this game open.....dillon kinn-it with a base hit to left center.....reed scores easily, south rolling... top sixth, south not done......it kinn-itt up again....he smokes one off the patriots pitcher....that's another rbi for dillon, braves up eight runs..... still in the sixth....kade kline legs out an infield single on the hit up the middle.....that scores another run to give south a 10-nothing lead.....everyone on the base path is safe.... bottom half of the inning cole whitlock closes things out....the southpaw was awesome tonight, he strikes out the side to end the game... terre haute south wins 10-nothing to keep the glove trophy.... this marks just the second time the braves have 10-run ruled the patriots since june of 2000 and it was cole whitlock who got the job done on the mound pitching the complete game shutout! <<big senior step up. pumped to have him in college with me. he definitely put us on his back tonight. cole not really a quote, unquote pitcher but he's a competitor. he was outstanding today. just outstanding.>> west vigo tonight honored their