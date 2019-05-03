Clear

West Vigo baseball

Vikings beat Robinson

Posted: May. 3, 2019 11:54 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 11:54 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

west vigo tonight honored their 2009 3a state runner-up team...several of the former viking stars returned for the event... evan newman in the third with a grounder through the left side of the infield, that plates two....west vigo takes a two-one lead... i've seen ryan brown take a lot of batting practice at coaches corner....pays off here with an rbi single to right to score newman in the fifth.... west vigo stays red hot,
