Speech to Text for Fighting the stigma of mental illness

the future of the remaining stores. nearly one in five adults in the u.s. lives with some sort of mental illness. that stat comes from the national institute of mental health. in 20-17, more than 46 million adults reported having some form of mental illness. that same year around 49 percent of kids ages 13 to 18 reported having mental health issues. tonight people in the wabash valley are sharing their journey with mental health. "i started thinking differently of myself i started defining myself as i'm depression." news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live in the newsroom. she shares more on how they are trying to break the stigma surrounding mental health. may is mental health awareness month. it's dedicated to education. that all starts with understanding mental health... and hearing from real people who've battled with mental illnesses. < victoria mcswain loves to laugh *nat sound* and care for other people. you would never know from the outside that she's in a battle with her mental health. "you can mask what you're feeling on the inside because you have to, you have to live through everyday life. you have to get out of bed and you have to live." mcswain was diagnosed with depression in november. "i'd be doing everyday normal things and i'd just get hit with a wave of emotion that would just stop me in my tracks and i wouldn't be able to do normal everyday things like brushing her teeth." after she was diagnosed she realized people started to see her differently. "people were confused like you're happy you have depression. even my professor came up to me and said you seem to be doing fine in class, you interact, you're fine and i'm like no actually i'm not." today i spoke with emily owens. she's the executive director of child services for the hamiliton center in terre haute. she explains how impactful it can be to only see someone as their illness. "we wanna think about it as not he is depression or he has depression but he is someone who struggles with depressive symptoms or depression in itself." owens says it's important to focus on the knowledge and skills the person brings to the table, not just their condition. that's why mcswain decided she would not let her depression define her. "i had to remind myself that depression is not me. i am not defined by depression." owens just hopes that others can become more educated on the subject.. so that those who are struggling can feel as confident as she does. "some people go through life not ever experiencing any of this so it's good to have your eyes open to what is going on in the world to what people are actually dealing with."> if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health... there is always help. we've left a link for the hamiliton center on our website at w-t-h--t-v.com. reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10.