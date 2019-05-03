Clear

Work continues on Clinton bridge

Work continues on Clinton bridge

in this evening's traffic alert... work is continuing on a major wabash valley road project. this is video from east of clinton, indiana. this is where crews are working on the state road 1-63 bridge over the wabash river. you can see... traffic is down to one lane. that's as the indiana department of transportation continues work on the project. a traffic signal is in place. work is expected to wrap up in
