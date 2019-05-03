Speech to Text for Students attend mock court in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and "batteries". "local students".. "brought order" to the courts this morning. more than "400"-middle school students filled "the vigo county courthouse" to participate "in mock trials". "students" took on the roles "of judge", "jury", and "prosecutor". "the terre haute bar association".. organized "the event" to give students a hands-on understanding "of how a jury trial works". "school leaders" hope.. that students can apply what they learn.. to other situations. //////// /////// "i hope that they understand what due process is and letting them know that their voice can be heard whenever there is a problem at school. as when i have to call in a kid for discipline they have their right to tell me what was going on." /////// "the vigo county courthouse" was "closed today" all of the court rooms were used to