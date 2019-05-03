Speech to Text for Cleanup Terre Haute event set for Saturday

happening happening "tomorrow"... "you" can make a difference.. by helping to make "your neighborhood" "look its very best"! those behind the effort say.. they want to instill pride in the community.. and protect the environment. "news 10" caught-up with "1"-area trash bagger today. "she says".. it's important "for everyone" to take personal responsibility for their trash.. and work to keep terre haute beautiful. //////// //////// kelly dumas, society of trashbaggers, says, "just take a grocery sack and just pick up what you can as you walk around your block or when your trash day comes, if the trash men drop some things on the ground in front of your house, just go out, pick them up and put them in the trash can." //////// you-at-home you-at-home can help the you-at-home can help the city "look better"! "volunteers" are asked to meet in the back parking lot "of the terre haute police department headquarters" by "8"-o'clock tomorrow morning. there.. "volunteers" will receive "a route map", "gloves "bags", and "snacks". "clean-up efforts" will go on until noon. "several dumpsters" will be located "at the police department". and just as a reminder.. "hazardous materials" will "no be accepted. and that includes: "tires", "chemcials",