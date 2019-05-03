Speech to Text for Honoring a local hero at Crane

honoring "a local hero". "officials" "from crane navy base" gathered together today.. to honor "lance corporal "alec turr-whiskey". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. was also in attendance.. and "he explains". how the base is paying tribute to him "for many years to come" /////// /////// < "when coming to crane navy base, visitors will first come here to the base's welcome center. now the first thing they will see is lance corporal alec terwiske's name." lance corporal alec terwiske was killed on september third 2012. the marine was serving in afghanistan. terwiske was defending his fellow soldiers when his vehicle hit an i-e-d. friday morning.. family members joined military and community members in remembrance. the base dedicated it's welcome center in the fallen heroe's name. during the ceremony member's of terwiske's unit spoke about his bravery in combat. many said that it was fitting that terwiske's name would be on a welcome center. i had the privilege to speak with terwiske's mother. "he did not know a stranger. alec loved everybody. he never knew a stranger. he would go out of his way to greet somebody, welcome somebody. he did not know a stranger ever." "terwiske was originally from jasper indiana. that's in dubois county. in crane indiana, gary brian news 10."> /////// "a southern indiana business fire".. remains under investigation "at this hour". investigation remains under business fire".. indiana "a