Speech to Text for Indiana State Police memorial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"the indiana state police" was formed in 19-33. since then.. "46"-members have died in the line of duty. "today".. those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.. "were honored". //////// /////// "troopers" /////// "troopers" and "their families" "from the putnamville post" gathered "for their annua memorial service". names of the officers were read.. along with how they died. "the service" also included a "21"-gun salute and the playing of bag pipes. "officers told us".. days like today.. are "a solid reminder" that their line of work can be dangerous.. and to never take anything for granted.