Speech to Text for Ending the stigma linked to mental health

"sometimes i have sucidial thoughts and i'm like i need out. i need out. and i know that's not the plan that god has for me. it's not the plan to end my life right now." //////// powerful words.. from "1"-woman.. who shares "her battle" with mental health.. and how "she" continues to overcome "the stigma." "may" is "mental health awareness month". often times.. there are "certain stigmas" that come along "with mental illnesses". "this month" focuses in on "putting an end to those labels". news 10's "jordan kudisch".. joins us now.. with more information "on understanding mental health". "she learned today".. it really all starts by hearing real stories.. from real people. "jordan"... /////// susie.. it's all about educating ourselves to end the "stigma" "stigma" is when you view someone in a negative way.. because of certain personal traits or characteristics. they're often linked to mental illnesses.. such a bipolar disorder or depression. unfortunately.. people are not always aware of just how effective those "stigmas" can be. that's why this month focuses in on educating. today i sat down with "victoria mcswain". this past november.. she was diagnosed with depression. she says after sharing her story.. she decided not to let her depression define her. i also spoke with "stephen lamb".. student government association president at "isu". he says his goal is to make campus more welcoming for those struggling with their mental health. /////// ///// <"this is not who i am, this is not who i will always be. i am defined by jesus christ, i am a child of god, i am powerful, i am strong, i am loved, i am cared for i am all of those things. i am not alone even when it feels like i am very alone." // "everyone's got something, no one is perfect and there's no shame in admitting we all have our challenges and that it's okay to ask for help."> /////// both "victoria" and "stephen" tell me that each person deals with mental health in different ways. and that's why it's even more important to be educated and bring awareness to the different stigmas. coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll share more of "victoria's" personal story wit you. reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10. /////// there are there are there are "several local organizations" offering you help.. "if" you are living with mental health issues. we've placed several links to these resources for you on our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com".