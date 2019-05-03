Clear

Honey Creek Mall under new ownership

Posted: May. 3, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"breaking news" for you at this hour.. as "honey creek mall".. is now under "new ownership". ///// good afternoon to you! i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, may 3rd. //// the announcement came down within the last couple of hours. "news 10" was the 1st to tell you about reports.. that "the mall" was "up for sale" "back in december". at this hour.. we can tell you.. "c-b-l properties" has officially sold "the mall" to a real estate investment and development firm. news 10's "sarah lehman" is "live" at the mall. she explains.. what we know "right now"! "sarah"... //////// susie... you can see behind me right now it doesn't look like anythings changed. people are still coming in and out of honey creek mall. but we've learned cbl, the company that owns the mall has sold the property. here's what we know so far... the property has been sold to a company called "out of box ventures" they bought honey creek mall for 14 point 6 million dollars. out of box ventures is a subsidiary of a real estate development firm named lionheart capital. their founding partner and c-e-o says he says because of the numerous colleges and universites and the regional draw of terre haute... the city is on an upward trajectory for growth. he says they're excited to be a part of that growth. right now we don't know about any specific changes to the mall. the director of operations ashley thornburg says they're excited to bring new retailers to the area. coming up on news 10 at 6 i'll have more on how the team at honey creek feels about this purchase. reporting live at honey creek mall sarah lehman news 10. back to you. ////// ///////
