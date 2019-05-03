Speech to Text for Terre Haute man is one of the top 200 people in the world to compete in CrossFit challenge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was 74. a terre haute man has recently achieved something that no one else in the wabash valley has! "brian slover" is a 20-19 "crossfit qualifier". and he's among the "top 2-hundred people" in the world... in his age group... to make it! news 10's abby kirk is live at "common ground crossfit" in terre haute this morning. that's where "slover" trains. abby...how's it going? sweaty...a sweaty hot mess up in here! several people here bright and early getting their morning workout in! this is a huge accomplishment for "brian slover!" he's on his way to basically what is the "superbowl" of crossfit! he's from terre haute---born and raised! he's been doing crossfit for "9" years! slover has already been competing for "5" weeks performing a new workout every week in what's called "crossfit open!" good news! he passed!...he's one of the "200" moving on to the "20-19 crossfit qualifier" from here---"10" people across the globe...just "10" will move on to the "crossfit games." this will be held in august in madison, wisconsin. and like i said---this is bascially the superbowl of "crossfit!" slover has a chance to qualify! this if awesome! "i couldn't do this without this gym. because we all push each other. they all push me. we coach each other in everything that we do. this community means the world to me and it's what's got me to where i'm at." tonight at 6 p.m. "slover" will compete in the 2019 crossfit qualifier. him along with "199" other people across the world are required to do the exact same "5" workouts. they all have until "monday" at "8 p.m" to get th complete. they have until monday to submit their scores for review. so-- "slover" will be recorded himself tonight