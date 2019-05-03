All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning... a semi was involved in a late night crash. it happened around 11:30 last night on state road 63 near the vermillion county jail. the sheriff's department tells news 10 the driver told them he swerved to avoid an animal. that's when his truck flipped over into the median. he was trapped for a moment but eventually got out uninjured.

investigators continue looking for the cause of a fire that did major damage to a vincennes business. the fire started around 3:00 yesterday afternoon at cabinety by provines. that's near u-s 50. crews found heavy smoke, some of it covering u.s 50. no injuries were reported.

new life could be coming to the old ymca building at the corner of sixth and walnut in terre haute. it's been sitting empty there for 10 years. the owners of the property want to turn it into an apartment building. it would have 34 units. one, two, and three bedroom apartments. last night was supposed to be a vote by the city council to give a 10 year tax abatement to the owners of the property. instead the owners asked for it to be tabled until the next meeting. that's so they can double check their numbers on the project.

a bill that would bring a casino to terre haute still awaits the governor's signature. but even if he signs it - two major things must happen before a casino is built in terre haute. first, spectacle entertainment must request to move its two gary, indIana casinos off lake michigan. Then vigo county voters must approve the casino by referendum. that could happen this fall, or next spring. you'll find a question on the ballot of that special election: "shall inland casino gambling be permitted in vigo county?" voters will select either "yes" or "no."

another set of checks and balances to keep you and your family safe at public pools in vigo county. a new ordinance means pools and public spas will have to get a permit from the vigo county health department. if certain requirements are no met pools and spas could be forced to close. the health department will now oversee 44 establishments.

a city wide clean-up is planned for tomorrow in terre haute. if you'd like to help out, just meet in the back parking lot of the terre haute police headquarters by 8:00 in the morning. you will receive a route map, gloves, bags, and snacks. clean-up efforts will go on until noon. several dumpsters will be located at the police department. hazardous materials will "not" be accepted. that includes tires, chemicals, and batteries.

early voting continues through tomorrow at the national guard armory and the i-b-e-w local union 7-25. the vigo county annex and honey creek mall locations will remain open for early voters until monday at noon. polls will be open on election day - which is this coming tuesday - from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. you can count on news 10 for complete election results tuesday night.

one terre haute man is up against a big challenge! he's heading to the 2019 cross fit qualifier! brian slover is one of the top 200 people in the world in his age group to qualify. news 10's abby kirk is live at common ground crossfit in terre haute where "slover" trains. Abby what is this competion all about? like i've been saying all morning long---this is basically the superbowl of crossfit! brian slover is from terre haute- born and raised! he's been doing crossfit for nine years! slover has already been competing for five weeks performing a new workout every week in what's called "crossfit open!" good news! he passed!. he's one of the 200 moving on to the 2019 crossfit qualifier. consider like a regional event. starting tonight brian, along with 199 other people across the world, will have five workouts to complete. there's a judge for every workout he does as well as video tape. the crossfit headquarters will be taking a look! they have until monday at 8 p.m. from here---the next level ---10 people across the globe...just 10 will move on to the crossfit games. this will be held in august in madison, wisconsin. slover has a chance to qualify! this if awesome! we wish him the best of luck. to learn more about common ground crossfit and what crossfit is all about...we will post info on our website at wthitv.com. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.