Golden Apple: Giving kids a shoulder to lean on at North Clay Middle School

Real-world, personal hardships that make her a friend and mentor to the kids at North Clay Middle School.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 8:58 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 8:58 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Golden Apple: Giving kids a shoulder to lean on at North Clay Middle School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

< we are constantly inferring things about the world around us. and we've been doing it since a fairly young age. here's an example. we see an adult standing at the head of a classroom. she has a textbook in her hand and is professionally dressed. we "infer" she is the teacher. but if you listen very carefully you'll find this particular teacher has an unmatching compassion for her students. it's one of the reasons why she's a wthi golden apple award winner. < ...you guys are going to make some inferences on me..based on what's in my bag... jennifer harbour is using creative ways to teach her 7th grade english students inference. a conclusion they can make based on evidence and reasoning they find in literature. to better understand the english term... the kids are challenged to write about what kind of person they think "she" is... based on the "stuff" she has. ...i have a half-eaten king-sized twix bar ...i have hearing aid batteries... but what you won't find in that purse is the stuff that makes this woman an amazingly compassionate teacher. real-world, personal hardships that make jennifer harbour a friend and mentor to the kids at north clay middle school. ...i know what it's like to have difficulties at home...to think i have all these obstacles stacked up against me. there's no way i can do this...but you can if you have somebody that believes in you..i'm gonna get teary here...it's just about having that support and i wanna be that support for these kids... mrs. harbour told us she grew up very poor...without much adult support. but a few teachers went out of their way to make her feel needed and encouraged. that compassion led her to be an educator....working hard to make her students feel safe and protected. ...these kids are so much more to me than a test score...we have kids in our corporation who have such struggles at home..they don't know where the next meal's gonna come from... ...i know what it feels like to not have someone in your corner and to worry about who can i talk to about this...who is gonna help me with this and i try really hard to develop these personal relationships with kids... she builds those relationships from the time they walk into the room...or simply walk through the hallway. ...why the long face? is it a day? taking interest in a student's academic "and" personal life. being their biggest cheerleader. ...you're gonna do it...you're gonna do it man! ...i was having troubles with other students. ...she knows i'm shy so when she feels like i need help she comes up to me and tries helping me... ...she's real big about building relationships..getting to know every child if she calls me about a student it's not to complain about a discipline issue..it's to ask..how can i reach that kid?... jennifer harbour told us whatever "hell" they may face outside the school building...she wants her students to find "heaven" insid her classroom. making them feel safe through compassion and care. earning this north clay middle school teacher a golden apple award.> tonight...all five teachers tonight...all award.> tonight...all five teachers will be recognized in a special ceremony in terre haute. congratulations to all of our 2019
