Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Morning showers possible, then mostly cloudy and damp. High: 65°

Friday night: Showers redeveloping overnight. Low: 52°

Saturday: Scattered showers lingering. High: 62°

Detailed Forecast:

It seems like it would have never end, but we'll finally get a break from the several days of rain. A brief area of high pressure will begin setting up shop and this will begin to dry out the sky and thin out the clouds. While sunshine chances for Friday are looking pretty bleak, most rain should stay away for the day. By tonight another system will move close to the area and bring back a chance for scattered showers in to Saturday afternoon. Once that system clears the area, it looks as though we'll see a few days of sunshine to end the weekend and start the work week. Don't blink though, more showers look likely by the middle part of next week.