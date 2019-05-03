Clear

Morning showers possible, then mostly cloudy and damp. High: 65°

It seems like it would have never end, but we'll finally get a break from the several days of rain.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 6:32 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 6:56 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday night: Showers redeveloping overnight. Low: 52°

Saturday: Scattered showers lingering. High: 62°

Detailed Forecast:

It seems like it would have never end, but we'll finally get a break from the several days of rain. A brief area of high pressure will begin setting up shop and this will begin to dry out the sky and thin out the clouds. While sunshine chances for Friday are looking pretty bleak, most rain should stay away for the day. By tonight another system will move close to the area and bring back a chance for scattered showers in to Saturday afternoon. Once that system clears the area, it looks as though we'll see a few days of sunshine to end the weekend and start the work week. Don't blink though, more showers look likely by the middle part of next week.

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
