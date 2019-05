Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The case of the antique store burglary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

resisting law enforcement.. police are looking for a burglary suspect in vigo county. sheriff jon plasse explains in tonight's crime stoppers. > john plasse. i'm sheriff and news10 crime stoppers and news10 i'm sheriff john plasse. >