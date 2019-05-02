Speech to Text for During a short chase, police say a man a detonated shotgun shell with a pair of pliers

a vigo county man is facing charges after a domestic situation this morning.. police say they responded to a call to an apartment on clinton road around 8:30.. when deputies arrived at the apartment... they say a man ran from the apartment.. deputies ran after him.. that's when they say they heard a gunshot.. that man was ronald reik ... sheriff john plasse told news 10 reik did not have a weapon... instead he had a shotgun shell and a pair of pliers somehow causing the shell to detonate. reik faces charges of domestic battery.. criminal recklessness..and