north central is once again having another solid season on the softball diamond, the t-birds are ranked sixth in the 1a polls... leading the way for north central is senior madison schofield.... she was key in helping the t-birds finish last year as the 1a state runner-up and the lady t-birds star wants even more this year... she's playing like it...earlier in the season she set the schools all-time home run record... she's hitting 440 this year with two homers and 19 rbi..... her head coach erica arnold says as madison goes, so to does north central.... < my pregame speech every night to madison is, you set the tone. she definitely does that. seen that in games this year. if she leads off with a no so good at bat, we struggle. if madison comes out and lights the ball up. leading team with communication. then that game usually goes our way. that's what we