Speech to Text for ISU baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you're a college baseball team you want to be playing meaningful games in may.... that's exactly what indiana state has ahead of them.... the sycamores next six games will go along way in determining if they can win the missouri valley conference this year.... friday isu opens a three-game conference series at illinois state.... the sycamores and redbirds are both nine and three in the league and tied for first place... isu follows that series up with another big one, next weekend at dallas baptist, who's tied for third....just a game back of the trees and redbirds.... the sycamores knew coming into this season it could be a special one..... now their head coach says its on his guys to go out and get what they've worked so hard for! < nice that you have a chance down the stretch to win the dang gone thing, because you're right there. don't have to ask for anyone's help. that's the best thing about where we stand, we can do it on the field. a lot of seasons aren't like that, begging for help. really pleased with, we have an opportunity down the stretch to take care of it on the field.>