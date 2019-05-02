Clear

ISU baseball

Sycamores have first place showdown with Illinois State

Posted: May. 2, 2019 10:01 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for ISU baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you're a college baseball team you want to be playing meaningful games in may.... that's exactly what indiana state has ahead of them.... the sycamores next six games will go along way in determining if they can win the missouri valley conference this year.... friday isu opens a three-game conference series at illinois state.... the sycamores and redbirds are both nine and three in the league and tied for first place... isu follows that series up with another big one, next weekend at dallas baptist, who's tied for third....just a game back of the trees and redbirds.... the sycamores knew coming into this season it could be a special one..... now their head coach says its on his guys to go out and get what they've worked so hard for! < nice that you have a chance down the stretch to win the dang gone thing, because you're right there. don't have to ask for anyone's help. that's the best thing about where we stand, we can do it on the field. a lot of seasons aren't like that, begging for help. really pleased with, we have an opportunity down the stretch to take care of it on the field.>
Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Occasional Showers & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Blue light glasses promise relief while using digital devices

Image

Celebrating faith at National Day of Prayer

Image

Crime Stoppers: The case of the antique store burglary

Image

During a short chase, police say a man a detonated shotgun shell with a pair of pliers

Image

New life for the old YMCA

Image

Madison Schofield

Image

ISU baseball

Image

Local high school students complete program to help them join the workforce

Image

Indiana Senator proposes raising smoking age to 21

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says