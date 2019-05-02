Speech to Text for Indiana Senator proposes raising smoking age to 21

storm team 10.> an indiana senator is trying to pass a new law. it would increase the minimum age to buy cigarettes to 21. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from our newsroom with more information on the proposal. patrece.. the increase in age would also include purchasing vaping products. senator todd young says the goal is to lower premature deaths. according to the c-d-c, 94- percent of adult smokers begin smoking before they turn 21. there was also an increase for using e-cigarettes. research shows that the number rose from 2.1 million in 2017 to 3.6 million in 2018. that's a difference of about 1.5 million youth. there are several supporters of this proposal. but not everyone is fully on board for changing the age. today i spoke with albert gilmore. he says his friends are smokers....and he's against the idea. he says that he's on the fence with changing the age for one reason. [take sot incue: what good is outcue: defintely work out to: 0:16 duration:0:16] "what good is it to increase the age when it's already being broken at such an early age. i totally agree it should be moved up if we follow the rules it would defintley work out." gilmore says he's also worried about what it might do to the economy if the age is raised. for now, he remains on both sides of the discussion. reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch,