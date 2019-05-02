Clear

April rain has delayed planting season into May

April rain has delayed planting season into May

Posted: May. 2, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for April rain has delayed planting season into May

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

team 10.> as storm team 10 has been reporting - excessive april rain has delayed planting season into may. storm team 10's brady harp spoke with a farmer who talks about something that could lead to another issue in the future. < farmers say planting season has been delayed due to excessive amounts of rainfall. now they say they will all be trying to get planting done at once. farmers say in the next couple of weeks they will be looking to get their planting done. this means drivers will be sharing the road with farm equipment. dwight ludwig: "big pieces of machinery that moves really slowly down the road. we know it's frustrating just give us some time and be patient with us we would just as soon not be on the road as much as you would like us to not be on the roads." farmers say recent rains may cause problems when it comes to pulling out of the way of traffic getting around equipment safely. ludwig: "large and very heavy so pulling off is not as easy as it seems to pull of more often. places where it can be pulled off we will with the ditches soft it's just not as easy as it looks." farmers say drivers aren't the only ones who need to be careful during planting season - farmers need to get enough rest as well. ludwig: "working a lot of hours and spending a lot of time in the fields and that always kind of wears on you and you begin to do things and you begin to do things more unsafe than you would normally." remember the key to driving around farming equipment is to just be patient. in clay county i'm brady harp
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Occasional Showers & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local high school students complete program to help them join the workforce

Image

Indiana Senator proposes raising smoking age to 21

Image

April rain has delayed planting season into May

Image

Shear Madness goes to Riley

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Vigo County leaders pass ordinance regarding public pools

Image

Students make donation to 12-Points Project

Image

Mother accused in her son's death enters guilty plea

Image

Firefighters battle blaze in Vincennes

Image

What happens now for Terre Haute's potential casino?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says