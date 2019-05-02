Speech to Text for Shear Madness goes to Riley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

creating "a magical night".. fo a special group of kids. meet the ladies "from shear madness". "tomorrow".. "these women" will join other cosmetologists from around the state "at riley hospital for children". "tomorrow night" is the annual "riley cancer center prom". "the ladies" will get to pamper children undergoing chemotherapy.. complete with "hair", "make-up", and "nail the "8"-women "at shear madness say".. it's just an honor to be included in something so special. /////// ////// <"helping these children, um, i'm sure we're going to be getting more out of it than they will. we are so excited about it. it's something we've always wanted to do. so, anything to make the kiddos feel special on their special day." > /////// you may remember "this young lady".. "miss trinity rector" of clinton. "trinity" is also a patient "at riley hospital for childre' and will be attending "tomorrow's special prom". the ladies "at shear madness" are