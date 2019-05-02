Speech to Text for Thursday Early Forecast

tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. low around 53. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north after midnight. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. friday a 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. cloudy, with a high near 67. north wind around 10 mph. friday night showers likely after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 53. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. with all this rain still falling, we're keeping an eye on the possibility for some localized flooding. storm team 10's chris piper is live right now, and he has a little experiment to explain what happens during a flood. ////// < kevin i'm live here right outside our station. what i'm going to do is demonstrate why flooding is such a big deal, using some simple sponges from around the house. this sponge is going to be dry. this will represent the ground after a few dry days. now this sponge will be completely soaked. this will represent the ground after days of rain, like what we have right now. i have some water that's going to represent a rain shower. when the ground is dry, it usually soaks up the rain pretty well. in another case though, when the ground is already saturated, it can't absorb any new rain. this equates to flooding. becfause we've already had so much rain. the ground simply can't absorb much more. stick with storm team 10 over the next few days, and we'll be sure to keep you